‘Tweedledee and Tweedledum’ hand themselves in for robbery following viral police Facebook post

Two teenagers described who a police department in northwest Florida described as “Tweedledee and Tweedledum” have turned themselves in after a viral Facebook post appealed for more information.

The teens, who Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) have not identified, were caught on Sunday night breaking into Hammock Bay General Store by a surveillance camera.

On Facebook, WCSO said two teenagers it dubbed “Tweedledee and Tweedledum” broke into the store shortly after midnight. The duo allegedly broke a front door with a baseball bat, causing $2,000 (£1,500) in damages.

WCSO said the baseball bat had been left behind by “Tweedledum” and “We figure he may be wanting it back. Let’s meet up.“

On Tuesday, the police department said the two juveniles, of Freeport Middle School, had handed themselves in “after seeing the social media post”.

“They have been taken to the Walton County Jail charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief over $1,000, and Loitering and Prowling,” WCSO said.

More than 900 people have since liked the Facebook post, with one person commenting: “I hope they have learned a valuable lesson. Not too late to turn their lives around.”

The department also replied to a comment with a smirking emoji when asked: “ Was it because you called them names?”

Another commented: “So sad. They’re so young. Hopefully they’ll learn a good lesson from this escapade and have to repair and replace what they destroyed”.

