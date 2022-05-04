TV Anchor Calls Actor Vishwak Sen 'Depressed' On National Television, Asks Him To 'Get Out'; Twitter Is Divided

Actor Vishwak Sen, who has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’, recently got into a war of words with a TV anchor on national television, leaving the internet divided. The entire episode started when they started discussing about Vishwak’s latest prank video, a part of his film promotional strategy, which ended up with TV anchor Devi Nagavalli calling the actor a ‘depressed person’ on national television. While she asked him to leave the studio, Nagavalli’s choice of words left Vishwak furious, who responded, “F***ing you guys called me, I am least interested in being in your studio.”

While many came out in support of the Telugu actor and highlighted the point that the TV anchor provoked Vishwak to lash out on national television, others defended Devi Nagavalli, eventually leaving internet divided in two groups. And sharing his views on the ongoing debate, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma voiced his opinion in favour of Nagavalli. “I never saw a woman looking so much more powerful than a man. @Devi_Nagavalli is no less than SARKAR,” he tweeted.

I never saw a woman looking so much more powerful than a man 💪😍💪 ⁦@Devi_Nagavalli⁩ is no less than SARKAR 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QbJIMTbR0K — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 2, 2022

Apart from the ace filmmaker, even Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal took to Twitter and condemned Vishwak choice of words on national television. “No amount of anger or frustration should trigger such words against women. Such action will not be tolerated. Vishwaksen should Refrain from making such heinous comments,” she wrote on the microblogging platform.

Strongly condemn the words spoken by @VishwakSenActor on @TV9Telugu Anchor @Devi_Nagavalli. No amount of anger or frustration should trigger such words against women. Such action will not be tolerated. Vishwaksen should Refrain from making such heinous comments. pic.twitter.com/BEhku4zIwQ — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) May 3, 2022

@TV9Telugu Anchor #Devi_Nagavalli Stated Him As PagalSen & Depressed Person And Attacked On His Character Directly. At Outrage He Used F Word To Defend Himself.

Nothing Wrong Done By #VishwakSen Stop This Women Card Everytime !! #WeSupportVishwaksen https://t.co/7vCPU22f0q — Chay (@PurnaMaaya_) May 4, 2022

While Vishwak apologised for his behavior later, the war of words between the actor and anchor continues to spread like wildfire on social media.

