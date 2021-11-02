TV Actor Slipping And Accidentally Filling Maang With Sindoor In Viral Video Clip Is Defying Laws Of Physics

Indian television can’t get any worse than it is right now. Or so we thought! After seeing a variety of stints on TV including watching lead actors turn into flies and snakes, the newest development at hand has defied laws of physics and stabbed logic in its back leading to a slow, painful death. No, really. Earlier, the bar was set when an actor fell and got trapped in a suitcase on a TV show. It has now been raised by another show namely Thapki Pyaar Ki that has managed to grab eyeballs thanks to its science-defying concept and execution.

Colors TV recently posted the video featuring ‘Purab aur Thapki. And while we are used to seeing romantic sequences in Hindi daily soaps, a scene from the show is going viral because it has the actor slipping and accidentally filling his on-screen wife’s maang with sindoor. Ek chutki sindoor in a way you haven’t seen before! Watch it to believe it.

Purab aur Thapki ke naye rishtey ki ho gayi hai shuruaat, par kya hoga jab Veena Devi ke saamne aa jaayega Thapki ka sach?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #ThapkiPyarKi, Mon-Sat shaam 6 baje sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot.#JigyasaSingh @aakashahuja3 pic.twitter.com/Bo0XFVi5sR — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter has a lot to say about the show, its actors, the makers and Indian TV in general that is arguably a goldmine of memes. And that is putting it mildly. Many also pointed out that Isaac Newton is probably turning in his grave. I mean, can you blame them?

new meme material 😂 — BB fan (@bbfannp) October 29, 2021

Wht the fukc did I just see 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WTdBUfDtad — Billie (@goforitbillie) October 29, 2021

physics be like am I joke to you? — 𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒉 (@qxeenforever) October 29, 2021

Aise serials ke wajah se mere ghar mein sabko trust issues hai — Luckyy (@Lucky_tiwari_) October 29, 2021

everything in indian fantasy happens with divine intervention among passive individuals https://t.co/thuvtyJlZ9 — Autocratus ✪ (@NatAuth) October 30, 2021

Newton called from his grave…he is very interested how this exception to his theory of motion occured. https://t.co/iSOlxgROR5 — Agam (@Agamview) October 29, 2021

Man, they can never go beyond this daughter-in-law and mother-in-law rift scenario can they?Especially typical Hindi Serials.

And this tea thing is now too old too. It would be better to see the daughter and mother in law having a cold drink together and watching a film. https://t.co/MldRQgMUiS — A Nobody (@Diamond_Needle9) October 29, 2021

If my man ain’t putting sindoor this way, i am gonna consider myself single. 😌🤡 https://t.co/a8MZOkLXD3 — Era (@Troian223) October 29, 2021

Also, is it just me, wondering about the future of Indian telly and everything it entails? Cause boy, does it look brow-raising. In any case, we will meet when it happens next!

