TV Actor Slipping And Accidentally Filling Maang With Sindoor In Viral Video Clip Is Defying Laws Of Physics

Indian television can’t get any worse than it is right now. Or so we thought! After seeing a variety of stints on TV including watching lead actors turn into flies and snakes, the newest development at hand has defied laws of physics and stabbed logic in its back leading to a slow, painful death. No, really. Earlier, the bar was set when an actor fell and got trapped in a suitcase on a TV show. It has now been raised by another show namely Thapki Pyaar Ki that has managed to grab eyeballs thanks to its science-defying concept and execution.

Colors TV recently posted the video featuring ‘Purab aur Thapki. And while we are used to seeing romantic sequences in Hindi daily soaps, a scene from the show is going viral because it has the actor slipping and accidentally filling his on-screen wife’s maang with sindoor. Ek chutki sindoor in a way you haven’t seen before! Watch it to believe it.

Needless to say, Twitter has a lot to say about the show, its actors, the makers and Indian TV in general that is arguably a goldmine of memes. And that is putting it mildly. Many also pointed out that Isaac Newton is probably turning in his grave. I mean, can you blame them?

Also, is it just me, wondering about the future of Indian telly and everything it entails? Cause boy, does it look brow-raising. In any case, we will meet when it happens next!

