Tulsa shooting: Suspect named after fatal shooting at Oklahoma hospital left four dead

Officials identified the man suspected of shooting and killing four people at a medical clinic in Oklahoma, alongside all of his victims.

Tulsa Police Department police chief Wendell Franklin said that Michael Lewis, a patient at Tulsa medical clinic, was admitted to the facility on 19 May for back surgery and called several times afterward complaining about pain and sought “additional treatment”.

“On May 31 Dr Phillips saw Mr Lewis again for additional treatment, yesterday June 1 Mr Lewis called Dr Phillips office again and wanting additional assistance,” the police chief said in a statement.

“Now we know through the help of our ATF and our gun tracing that on 2 pm at June 1 he purchased a semi-automatic rifle from a local gun store,” Mr Franklin said. That firearm was an AR-165 rifle, he added. The man then proceeded to purchase a semi-automatic handgun on 29 May from a local pawn shop, the police chief said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a man with a rifle at St Francis Hospital’s Natalie Building, which then turned into an “active shooter situation”. The building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

The Tulsa Police Department said five people were dead in total, including the shooter.

Authorities revealed the identities of the four people killed during Wednesday’s mass shooting. They include: Dr Preston Phillips, Dr Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green, and William Love.

Chief Franklin praised his staff for their fast response to Wednesday’s shooting during a press conference the day after.

“I cannot begin to thank the men and women of the TPD for the immediate response they had to the incident yesterday,” he said. “Our training led us to take immediate action without hesitation, that’s exactly what our officers do.”

More to come

