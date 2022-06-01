Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a medical clinic in Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to reports.

Police in Tulsa said they responded to reports of a man with a rifle at St Francis Hospital, which then turned into an “active shooter situation”.

They said the shooter is now dead, though it remains unclear whether he was killed by police.

An unnamed police captain also told The Associated Press that “multiple” people had been wounded and “some, unfortunately, were killed”

The Tulsa Police Department said: “Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multipled casualties.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tulsa shooting: Police confirm fatalities in ‘catastrophic’ mass attack on medical clinic