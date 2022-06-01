Tulsa shooting – live: Multiple fatalities after gunman opens fire on medical clinic

(2NewsOklahoma)

Multiple people have been shot during an active shooter situation at a medical facility in Oklahoma, according to reports.

Tulsa police say that there are a number of victims and that the primary shooter has been taken down after the incident near St Francis Hospital, according to the KJRH TV station.

“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties. “

Show latest update 1654125478

Police confirm shooter dead

"Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation. At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," TPD wrote on Facebook.

1654125366

Police confirm fatalities in 'catastrophic' mass attack on medical clinic

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a medical clinic in Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to reports. The Tulsa Police Department said its officers responded to an "active shooter situation" at St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, and that the shooter was now dead. The Associated Press also quoted an unnamed police captain as saying that "multiple" people had been wounded and "some, unfortunately, were killed."

