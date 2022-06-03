Tulsa shooting – live: Gunman bought AR-15 hours before killings as Biden calls for assault rifle ban

Tulsa shooting: Five dead in attack on medical clinic

Police have identified the suspect and four victims who were killed on Wednesday in Tulsa at the Saint Francis Hospital campus.

Tulsa police chief Wendell Franklin told reporters on Thursday morning that Michael Louis, the suspect, wanted to kill Dr Preston Phillips over recent back surgery and pain he felt.

He said the suspect purchased a semi-automatic rifle hours before the shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon, killing another physician, a receptionist and a patient.

Witnesses have meanwhile recalled what happened when the gunman armed with a rifle and handgun opened fire and took his own life.

Officers responded to the scene within four minutes to find a “catastrophic scene”, said Tulsa police Capt Richard Meulenberg.

Mr Franklin praised the actions of his officers for doing what they had been trained to do, “to take immediate action without hesitation, that’s exactly what our officers do”.

The others killed include Dr Stephanie J Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and hospital patient patient William Love.

Show latest update 1654224602 My daughter was killed by a shooter. None of us want Republicans’ thoughts and prayers “The fight for sensible gun legislation has been thwarted by Republican lawmakers in the pockets of the gun lobby — all cowards who only offer the usual ‘thought and prayers’, or tell the public that ‘now is not the time to talk about gun control’,” writes Andy Parker, whose daughter was killed in a shooting. Read the rest of his Independent Voices opinion piece on what needs to be done to stop future tragedies. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 03:50 1654222802 Police clear bomb threat at Tulsa shooter’s home “No devices were found,” Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 03:20 1654221002 Investigators are done with the scene of Tulsa shooting Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are done examining the crime scene of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital. The violence was confined to a single floor, which housed an orthopedic unit staffed by a doctor, Preston Phillips, who had performed back surgery on the accused gunman. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” the Tulsa police chief said on Thursday. Officials have turned the Saint Francis Health System back over to hospital administrators. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 02:50 1654219202 Oklahoma was first state to ban red flag laws in 2020 Many are paying new scrutiny to Oklahoma’s gun laws after the Tulsa shooting. Some are pointing to a decision made in 2020 to sign the nation’s first and apparently only bill outling “red flag” provisions, which let authorities seize the guns of those deemed by a court to be a danger to themselves or others. “Red flag laws would circumvent our laws, stripping American citizens of their rights to due process under the law. As a veteran and an American, I could never let that happen,” state representative Jay Steagall, the author of the bill, said when the law was signed. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 02:20 1654217402 Bystander in Tulsa shooting tied to Buffalo massacre as well Lachelle Nathan has now been touched by two different mass shootings that have rocked America in recent weeks. She was at the hospital in Tulsa on Wednesday for a doctor’s appointment when the shooting broke out. “It’s awful, it’s sad. My daughter-in-law is from Buffalo, so now it’s so close to home. It’s not even safe if you come outside anymore, you know?” she told CNN affiliate KTUL. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 01:50 1654216202 Tulsa shooting: 911 call came during hospital video chat The 911 call that sent police racing to stop a shooting at a hospital in Tulsa came from outside of the building, according to officials. Someone on a video call with a doctor in the hospital was ultimatlely the one who alerted first responders to the shooting around 5pm on Wednesday, according to the city’s police chief. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 01:30 1654215002 ‘What the hell are you waiting for?’: Jerry Nadler rips Republican colleagues for inaction on guns Congressman Jerry Nadler had a fiery message for his colleagues who think it’s “too soon” after recent shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa, to discuss changing laws: “What the hell are you waiting for?” Watch the New York Democrat’s full remarks below, which were cheered on by the Giffords center, a gun reform group. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 01:10 1654213862 American schools and public places have become ‘battlefields’ says Biden in call for action on gun violence President Joe Biden delivered a plea for action on gun violence on Thursday as the nation recovers from a spate of mass shootings including horrific massacres in New York and Texas. The president spoke live Thursday evening as members of the Senate, on recess, huddle to discuss possible compromise legislation in response to the shocking scenes of slaughter which unfolded at a supermarket and elementary school over the past few weeks. Even those shootings, nightmarish as they are, risk falling into memory now in the face of violence that has unfolded in the days following those attacks in Uvalde and Buffalo, including shootings at a hospital in Tulsa and a high school in Los Angeles. ”There are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing places, battlefields here in America,” Mr Biden declared on Thursday from the White House. John Bowden has the details. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 00:51 1654213802 As Tulsa searches for answers, Uvalde mourns The Tulsa shooting occured on the same day that families in Uvalde, Texas, were mourning the horrific attack that killed 21 people in the small town last week. In one striking image of a memorial, from Washington Post photographer Sarah Voisin, Christian Garcia is a pallbearer at a double funeral. His mother Irma was one of two teachers killed in the shooting, and his father died two days later of a heart attack. Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 00:50 1654213689 Biden says he ‘respects’ culture of gun ownership but finds GOP intransigence ‘unconscionable’ The president said he has respect for responsible gun owners, but he can’t pardon Republican’s “unconscionable” lack of action on gun control legislation. “I respect the culture and the tradition and the concerns of lawful gun owners,” he said during his remarks. “At the same time, the Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute.” He called on those in Congress, especially Republicans, to make sure legislators don’t “fail the American people again.” Josh Marcus 3 June 2022 00:48

Source Link Tulsa shooting - live: Gunman bought AR-15 hours before killings as Biden calls for assault rifle ban