Tulsa shooting – live: Five dead after man with rifle and handgun opens fire on hospital in latest mass attack

Tulsa shooting: Five dead in attack on medical clinic
The police have confirmed a possible bomb threat in the city connected to the mass shooting in a medical facility in Tulsa on Wednesday in which five people along with the shooter were left dead.
“We are the scene at 3325 Park Place North in reference to a possible bomb inside,” said Muskogee police department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin.
“At this time we have evacuated the house and have notified everyone in the area to stay inside their homes.”
A man armed with a rifle and handgun killed four people inside St Francis Hospital campus before turning the gun onto himself, said the police.
“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.
“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”
Heavily armed police can be seen in the video, posted to Twitter, responding to the mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Muskogee bomb threat investigated after tip from Tulsa police
The Muskogee Police Department says they got a tip from Tulsa police about a possible bomb at a home, according to 2News Oklahoma.
Residents have been asked to take shelter and avoid the area near the Country Club.
The department has not specifically said it is linked to the shooting.
Police describe dead gunman
Tulsa Police Department says that it has not yet identified the gunman but described him at a news conference as a Black male, aged between 35 and 40-years-old.
Oklahoma lawmaker responds to shooting
“A few moments ago, I spoke with Chief Wendell Franklin, who updated me on the terrible situation near St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa,” said GOP Representative Kevin Hern.
“There’s still a lot we don’t know about what happened tonight in the Natalie Building, but what we do know is this: multiple lives were taken from us, and many more changed forever. My prayers are with those who lost loved ones tonight.”
