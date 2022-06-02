Tulsa shooting – live: Five dead after man with rifle and handgun opens fire on hospital in latest mass attack

Tulsa shooting: Five dead in attack on medical clinic

The police have confirmed a possible bomb threat in the city connected to the mass shooting in a medical facility in Tulsa on Wednesday in which five people along with the shooter were left dead.

“We are the scene at 3325 Park Place North in reference to a possible bomb inside,” said Muskogee police department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin.

“At this time we have evacuated the house and have notified everyone in the area to stay inside their homes.”

A man armed with a rifle and handgun killed four people inside St Francis Hospital campus before turning the gun onto himself, said the police.

“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Show latest update 1654142540 Muskogee police confirm a possible bomb threat in the city Muskogee police have linked a possible bomb threat in the city to the mass shooter in Tulsa. “We are at the scene at 3325 Park Place North in reference to a possible bomb inside,” Muskogee police department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin was quoted as saying by Tulsa World. “At this time we have evacuated the house and have notified everyone in the area to stay inside their homes.” Namita Singh 2 June 2022 05:02 1654140644 Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people ICYMI: Another deadly shooting has struck America, following tragic incidents this month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Three people were killed in a deadly gun attack at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. The gunman also died at the scene, according to police. Josh Marcus has everything we know so far: Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 04:30 1654139084 Tulsa police carried out active shooter training in wake of Uvalde ICYMI: Fox23 says that following the elementary school massacre in Uvalde last week, Tulsa Police Department carried out active shooter training in schools that are now closed for the summer vacation. Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 04:04 1654137284 Police confirm shooter dead ICYMI: “Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation. At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” TPD wrote on Facebook. Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 03:34 1654135304 Police confirm fatalities in ‘catastrophic’ mass attack on medical clinic ICYMI: Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a medical clinic in Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to reports. The Tulsa Police Department said its officers responded to an “active shooter situation” at St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, and that the shooter was now dead. The Associated Press also quoted an unnamed police captain as saying that “multiple” people had been wounded and “some, unfortunately, were killed.” IO Dodds has the story. Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 03:01 1654133444 Tulsa police update shooting timeline. ICYMI: Tulsa police say that 911 dispatchers received the first call from the medical building of an active shooter at 4.52pm, with officers arriving three minutes later at 4.56pm. Officials say that officers made contact with the suspect and victims at an orthopedic centre on the second floor of the building at 5.01pm. Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 02:30 1654132604 Dramatic video emerges form scene of shooting Heavily armed police can be seen in the video, posted to Twitter, responding to the mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 02:16 1654130355 Muskogee bomb threat investigated after tip from Tulsa police The Muskogee Police Department says they got a tip from Tulsa police about a possible bomb at a home, according to 2News Oklahoma. Residents have been asked to take shelter and avoid the area near the Country Club. The department has not specifically said it is linked to the shooting. Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 01:39 1654129341 Police describe dead gunman Tulsa Police Department says that it has not yet identified the gunman but described him at a news conference as a Black male, aged between 35 and 40-years-old. Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 01:22 1654128774 Oklahoma lawmaker responds to shooting “A few moments ago, I spoke with Chief Wendell Franklin, who updated me on the terrible situation near St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa,” said GOP Representative Kevin Hern. “There’s still a lot we don’t know about what happened tonight in the Natalie Building, but what we do know is this: multiple lives were taken from us, and many more changed forever. My prayers are with those who lost loved ones tonight.” Graeme Massie 2 June 2022 01:12

Source Link Tulsa shooting - live: Five dead after man with rifle and handgun opens fire on hospital in latest mass attack