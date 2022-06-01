Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people

Another deadly shooting has struck America, following tragic incidents this month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Three people were killed in a deadly gun attack at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. The gunman also died at the scene, according to police.

Here’s what we know so far:

Shooting in a hospital building

Tulsa police were called on Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building within the city’s St Francis Hospital.

Four dead in shooting

The gunman killed three people, Tulsa police said on Wednesday.

The shooter is also deceased, though it’s unclear if he shot himself or was taken down by police.

An unnamed law enforcement official told Fox 23 the gunman died by suicide. The victims were on a lower floor and were dressed like medical personnel, the police official added.

An ongoing investigation

Police were moving through each room of the Natalie Building, verifying there were no other threats within the facility.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene to assist with the investigation.

Tulsa mayor GT Bynum was also spotted on the scene.

Family reunification ongoing

Families waiting to learn about the status of their loved ones are being directed to Tulsa’s Memorial High School for reunification and information updates.

Shocked witnesses

Bystanders said they were shocked by the shooting at a bustling hospital complex in Tulsa.

“Tulsa is a safe, nice community to start a family in. It’s kind of shocking to me it’s happening in our own backyard,” a man named Sal told Fox 23.

Two mass shootings in one week

The shooting follows another attack earlier in the week, when one died and seven were injured at a Memorial Day festival in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles outside of Tulsa.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

Source Link Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people