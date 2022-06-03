Tulsa gunman’s ex-wife called 911 half an hour after hospital shooting began, police say

The ex-wife of the Tulsa gunman who killed five people, including himself, on a hospital campus in Oklahoma this week made a call to 911 approximately half an hour after the mass shooting began, according to local authorities.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told Tahlequah Daily News that his department received a call from the neighbouring Cherokee County Sheriff’s offce at 5.24pm, about 30 minutes after Louis had entered the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building and killed two doctors, a receptionist and a patient of the facility.

“This would have been a half hour after the event occurred,” Mr Franklin told the news outlet. “We received two follow-up phone calls from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office providing clarifying information. All of this information was after the fact,” he added.

According to the sheriff from Cherokee County who spoke with the woman on the 911 call, she identified Louis as her ex-husband and told the dispatcher that she believed he could be planning a shooting in Tulsa.

More to come

