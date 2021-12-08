Tui hopeful of summer 2022 rebound as losses narrow

Holiday giant Tui said it hopes summer 2022 bookings will rebound near to levels seen before the pandemic as it revealed an annual loss of more than £2 billion.

The group said it is close to breaking even in the final three months of its financial year, to September 30, with a quarterly underlying loss of 97 million euros (£82.7 million).

But the firm added it is reviewing whether to cut the remainder of its winter programme in light of the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and a fourth wave of the pandemic.

It reported am annual group loss of 2.47 billion euros (£2.1 billion), against losses of 3.15 billion euros (£2.7 billion) in 2019-20, as it continued to be hit hard by Covid-19 travel restrictions for much of the year.

Tui said the first quarter of the new financial year is 93% booked, though it is still running 31% below pre-pandemic levels.

It hopes summer 2022 will see a bounce-back close to 2019 bookings, but stressed customers are continuing to book later and at short notice.

Tui Group chief executive Fritz Joussen said: “Tui’s operating business is back and has recovered significantly in the last financial quarter of 2021.”

But he added: “There will be flexibility in deciding whether to offer winter programme capacity at the lower end of the range depending on the so-called fourth corona wave and possible policy decisions with regard to the Omicron variant.

“Capacity plans are regularly reviewed and adjusted.”

The group is currently planning for winter programmes at between 60% and 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Low-cost airline easyJet revealed last week that it has seen signs that demand is softening in its current quarter due to the emergence of the new strain of Covid-19, with winter bookings starting to weaken and some travellers transferring trips to early next year.

New restrictions came into force on Tuesday last week in an effort to control the new variant, with the Government ruling that all travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Many countries have also moved to tighten their borders, with the UK Government announcing a ban on travel from 10 countries in southern Africa where the variant is thought to be in circulation, and restrictions growing across Europe.

Tui said 4.1 million bookings have already been made for winter 2021-22 and summer 2022 holidays, with more than 1.4 million made since the beginning of October.

It added that holidaymakers are prepared to splash out on more larger budget holidays, with average prices around 15% higher than in 2019 – with next summer’s average prices 23% higher.

