Tui, easyJet and Jet2 cancel flights and holidays to France as travel ban hits

Tour operators and airlines are axing flights and holidays to France in response to the forthcoming ban on leisure travellers from the UK, which starts at midnight (French time) tonight.

The decision, announced by the French government on 16 December, has scuppered thousands of Brits’ plans to travel to France over the Christmas period, whether to see family and friends or take a city break or ski holiday.

Other than French citizens and their spouses, partners and children, who are still be able to return to France from the UK, there are only a scant few exemptions to the ban for those with “compelling reasons”: students enrolled in France; those in transit for less than 24 hours (but this only applies to air passengers catching connecting flights who don’t leave the airport); and those travelling due to the death or terminal prognosis of a close family member (grandparent, parent, child or sibling).

Travel companies have reacted swiftly, with Tui, easyJet and Jet2 all cancelling services.

Tui, which is the parent company of tour operators including First Choice and snowsports specialist Crystal Ski, said it has contacted affected customers to discuss their options and is offering a rebooking incentive.

Holidaymakers with flights to France and onward travel to ski resorts in other countries, such as Switzerland, are also being contacted so that alternative flight and transfer options can be arranged.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation for future departures,” the tour operator said in a statement on its website.

“Customers due to travel 3 to 31 January that want to change their holiday can do so up to 14 days before their departure with our Crystal Holiday Promise.

“Customers due to travel 1 February onwards that want to change their holiday can do so up to 28 days before their departure.”

Meanwhile, easyJet Holidays, the airline’s package holiday arm, has cancelled all trips to France from 18 to 31 December.

“As a result of new restrictions meaning that holidays to France from 18 December are not currently permitted, we’ve contacted our affected customers due to travel between 18 December and 31 December to share the news that unfortunately we’ve had to cancel their holiday,” a spokesperson said.

“We understand how disappointing this is, especially at this time of year, and we’ll be processing refunds straight away.

“We pride ourselves on our industry leading flexibility and we’re committed to doing the right thing by our customers, so we’ll continue to support our holidaymakers who are affected by travel restrictions. We are keeping holidays to France due to depart beyond 31 December under review.”

Jet2 has cancelled French flights even further ahead, with all services from 18 December to 7 January now off.

“You may already know, but the French authorities have updated travel requirements for entering France to essential travel only from 18 December 2021,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“As a result, we’re cancelling our flights to France from 18 December 2021 up to and including 7 January 2022.

“If you have flights booked to one of our French airports and this impacts you, we’ll be in touch soon to discuss your options. If you’re arriving into France via Geneva, please check that travel requirements page for further details.”

If an airline cancels a flight, passengers are automatically entitled to a full refund within seven days.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tui, easyJet and Jet2 cancel flights and holidays to France as travel ban hits