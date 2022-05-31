Tui cancels hundreds of flights – and tens of thousands of holidays – from Manchester

Britain’s biggest holiday company, Tui, announced overnight that it has cancelled nearly 400 flights between Manchester airport and a range of holiday destinations between now and the end of June.

The cancellations began immediately – including a holiday departure from Manchester to Fuerteventura in Spain’s Canary Islands.

Sue Leighton, one of the passengers booked to travel, was told late on Monday about the cancellation.

“We’ve just told the five-year-old grandchild and she was so upset,” she told The Independent.

Passengers have been given a full refund, as stipulated by the Package Travel Regulations.

Disappointed holidaymakers were also given a £200 voucher towards a future trip with Tui. But Ms Leighton said: “Do they honestly think we will travel with them again?”

A Tui spokesperson said: “Due to the amount of on-going disruption in our operation at Manchester Airport, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel six flights a day (43 flights a week), from Tuesday 31 May until Thursday 30 June.

“All other airports in the UK are planned to operate as normal.

“We understand how disappointing this this will be for those impacted; however, we believe this is necessary to provide stability and a better customer service at Manchester airport.

“We will continue to work closely with all our airport partners and suppliers so we can provide the best possible holiday experience for our customers.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will receive a full refund for their holiday, as well as an extra gesture of goodwill. Customers impacted in the next 14 days will also receive information on how to apply for compensation in line with regulations.

“We would like to reassure our customers than cancellations of this nature are extremely rare and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Holidaymakers whose trips are cancelled at less than two weeks’ notice are also entitled to £220 or £350 per person in accordance with European air passengers’ rights rules. Tui is advising travellers who qualify to claim the cash.

