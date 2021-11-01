In a new three-part documentary series, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pushes the baseless conspiracy that the FBI itself incited the Capitol riot.

“Most Americans probably assume the chaos of January 6 was the result of intelligence failures or of simple government incompetence,” Mr Carlson says in Part I of the series, titled Patriot Purge. “But direct incitement by federal agents? The intentional entrapment of American citizens? No decent person wants to believe that. But increasingly there’s evidence it is true.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ special pushes baseless conspiracy that FBI ‘incited’ Capitol riot