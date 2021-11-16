Tucker Carlson falsely claims Kamala Harris ‘isn’t from this country’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is not from the United States.

“Most people probably don’t know she really grew up in Canada, where she went to high school,” he said on his Monday show. “She’s not from this country in that sense, or she’s certainly also from Canada.”

He continued: “Why haven’t we heard that?”

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She attended high school in Montreal after her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a Tamil Indian biologist, accepted a job as a teacher and researcher in the Canadian city.

Tucker Carlson was also born in California, but has a Swiss great-grandfather, Cesare Lombardi. Mr Carlson was at one time enrolled in a European school, the Collège du Léman boarding school in Switzerland, but previously told Swiss weekly magazine Die Weltwoche he was “kicked out”.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about Kamala Harris,” said Mr Carlson on his show when commenting on her nationality, and her growing up in Canada, “that doesn’t mean she is not going to be a good vice president,” he continued.

“How is her attending a high school in Canada more of a foreign experience than a lifetime in elite boarding schools?” said one Twitter user on Mr Tucker’s comments.

“And “why haven’t we heard about that?” Joked another, referring to Mr Carlson’s foreign schooling.

“They can’t really be trying the birthism propaganda again?” said another.

Donald Trump previously questioned President Obama’s nationality, and the legitimacy of his birth certificate in a racist effort to delegitimise the US’ first Black president. Mr Obama was born in Hawaii in 1961, and in 2011 the White House released copies of his long-form birth certificate to end the false rumours.

President Obama mocked Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents‘ Dinner. “My fellow Americans,” he said to a roar of laughter. “As some of you heard, the state of Hawaii released my official one form birth certificate. Hopefully, this puts all doubts to rest, but just in case there are any lingering questions tonight I’m prepared to go a step further… I’m releasing my official birth video,” joked Obama, before showing a clip of baby Simba in The Lion King, with a camcorder-style date in the corner of the footage reading “4 August, 1961”.

The Independent has contacted Fox News for further elaboration on Tucker Carlson’s comments.

