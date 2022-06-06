Tube strike: London commuters face disruption and flock to buses amid travel chaos

A major Tube strike has seen the closure of much of the London Underground network on Monday (6 June).

Four lines are completely closed during the 24-hour walkout by Transport for London (TfL) staff, while six are operating a “special service”, with trains only operating on less central stretches.

TfL has advised people to avoid travelling where possible and to keep essential journeys to after 8am and before 6pm.

Those who couldn’t avoid the commute on Monday were met with shut stations and packed rail replacement busses, with long queues forming down the streets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.