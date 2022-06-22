Tube strike: How can I get around London this morning?

A widespread strike by Transport for London workers saw the Tube network shut across the city yesterday.

Disruption is expected to continue until mid-morning today.

TfL is advising customers to “avoid making Tube journeys until mid-morning” as “disruption is likely to continue”; no Tube services will run before 8am.

“If you need to travel, expect severe disruption, Allow more time for your journey,” says TfL.

But if you do have an essential journey, how can you get around London this morning?

Buses are operating as normal. However, TfL warns that services and routes will be much busier than usual.

“Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can,” advises TfL.

London Overground

A reduced service is operating on London Overground from 7.30am, with around half of all services likely to run.

DLR services are operating as normal but are likely to be busy; some stations also served by the Tube may still be closed this morning.

Elizabeth Line

The Elizabeth line will run a reduced service.

London Trams

A reduced tram service is running.

National Rail services

National rail services will start from 7.30am.

Coach services from London to airports, regional, national and international destinations are expected to be very busy this week. TfL advises travellers to:

Book ahead where possible

Check with your operator for any changes

Arrive at your departure point (including Victoria Coach Station) well in advance of your scheduled departure

Driving and cabs

Travellers can still complete journeys by car, although roads are expected to be busier than usual. ULEZ and Congestion charging will remain in place for the duration of the week and will not be affected by the industrial action.

Walking and cycling

Much of London’s Zone 1 is walkable depending on where you need to get to; TfL has released a walking Tube map to help travellers better navigate and plan journeys on foot.

Cycling is also a convenient option – according to TfL, “You are never more than 600 metres from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London”. Santander bikes cost £2 for unlimited 30-minute journeys within a 24-hour period. Journeys longer than 30 minutes cost an additional £2 per journey.

Electric scooters

There are rental e-scooter trials operating in the following London boroughs:

Camden

City of London

Ealing

Hammersmith & Fulham

Kensington and Chelsea

Lambeth (north of the borough only)

Richmond upon Thames

Southwark

Tower Hamlets (limited parking at Canary Wharf and some TfL stations)

Westminster

Travellers can hire e-scooters from Dott, Lime and TIER via their mobile apps.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has services along the Thames running every 20 minutes throughout the day from early in the morning until midnight.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tube strike: How can I get around London this morning?