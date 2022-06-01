Tube passengers fined for not wearing Covid masks owe Transport for London £142,000

Tube passengers fined for not wearing masks still owe Transport for London an estimated £142,000.

New data from City Hall has revealed that there are 710 unpaid fines. Of the 710 unpaid fines, 532 are currently being prosecuted or letters have been sent out reminding people to pay the fine.

Compulsory face coverings were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus but the mandate was dropped in February of this year.

City Hall figures show that nearly 4,000 maskless tube passengers were issued with fines. The £200 fines were reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days.

However all of the 710 cases have passed the 14-day period so offenders will be chased for the full £200.

A total of 178 cases are currently open and remain unpaid and awaiting prosecution, the mayor of London said.

“As all of the cases have passed the 14-day period, they will be valued at £200. Therefore, TfL estimates the total outstanding value is £142,000”, Sadiq Khan said.

Some 7283 people were stopped on TfL’s network for not wearing a mask during the pandemic, City Hall said, and 2325 were told to leave the network.

Of the 3996 issued fines, the majority paid up within the 14-day time period.

Mr Khan added: “A range of measures helped to ensure customers can travel safely and confidently on TfL’s services during the pandemic, including requiring face coverings as a condition of carriage both before and after they were a legal requirement, and continuing to strongly encourage them today.”

