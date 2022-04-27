Truth Social overtakes Twitter to top US app charts

Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has overtaken Twitter to top the iPhone app charts in the US, according to the latest data.

Figures from SensorTower revealed that Truth Social is currently the most downloaded app on iOS devices, while Twitter sits in second.

Elon Musk, who succeeded in his bid to take over Twitter on Monday, noted on Tuesday that Mr Trump’s social media platform is “currently beating” both TikTok and Twitter on Apple’s App Store.

The former US President announced plans to launch a rival to Twitter after he was thrown off the platform in January 2021 in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol, citing concerns over “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

As Twitter’s new owner, Mr Musk has pledged to make free speech the top priority, hinting that Mr Trump could be reinstated.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the Tesla and SpaceX boss said in a statement after the Twitter takeover was announced.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Mr Trump has said that he will not return to Twitter, even if his account is reinstated, as he intends to focus instead on Truth Social.

The Republican told Fox News on Monday that he would begin posting from his Truth Social account within the next seven days, where he hoped to use it as a direct platform to reach his supporters.

“This is a platform for my voice. Truth is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” he said. “But I want everybody to come over to Truth – conservatives, liberals, whatever.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

Truth Social attracted nearly 2 million visits in the week after it was announced in October 2021, however sign up issues and long waitlists saw interest appear to dry up at the start of 2022.

“The announcement of Truth Social sparked an initial rush of visits that quickly dropped off within the space of a month,” stated a blog post from data insights platform Similarweb, which also noted that the app’s audience skews male by more than 70 per cent.

