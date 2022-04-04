Truss says Russia has ‘no place’ on UN human rights council after Bucha atrocities

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said that Russia should be suspended from the UN human rights council following “atrocities” in Bucha.

Truss said that there was “strong evidence” of war crimes in Bucha, including reports of mass graves.

“After these appalling crimes, Russia has no place on the human rights council. It is the responsibility of the UK and our allies to step up our support for our brave Ukrainian friends. That means more weapons and more sanctions. Putin must lose in Ukraine,” Truss said in Warsaw on Monday.

