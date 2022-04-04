Truss says Russia has ‘no place’ on UN human rights council after Bucha atrocities

Posted on April 4, 2022 0

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said that Russia should be suspended from the UN human rights council following “atrocities” in Bucha.

Truss said that there was “strong evidence” of war crimes in Bucha, including reports of mass graves.

“After these appalling crimes, Russia has no place on the human rights council. It is the responsibility of the UK and our allies to step up our support for our brave Ukrainian friends. That means more weapons and more sanctions. Putin must lose in Ukraine,” Truss said in Warsaw on Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Truss says Russia has ‘no place’ on UN human rights council after Bucha atrocities