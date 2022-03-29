Trump’s Jan 6 phone records have 7-hour gap spanning riot

New reporting has revealed that the White House records from 6 January 2021 obtained by the select committee investigating the Capitol riot show a 7-hour gap in Donald Trump’s phone logs – a period of time that spans the all-important hours before, during and after the incident.

According to the Washington Post, the logs feature no calls to or from the then-president between the hours of 11:17am and 6:54pm. The first reports of violence came from the US Capitol Police shortly after 1pm, and Mr Trump did not release a video telling his supporters to “go home in peace” until 4:17pm.

