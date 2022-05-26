Trump’s former press secretary uses Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.

Donald Trump’s former aide said that the incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and two adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”.

“Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” Ms Sanders said.”

Sign up for our newsletters.