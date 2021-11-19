Trump’s first post-presidency book costs up to $230 and is mostly just photos

After a seemingly endless cascade of tell-all books and insider accounts, Donald Trump is telling his side of the story in his first post-presidency tome of mostly pictures and tweet-length captions.

The coffee table book of 300 photos will cost up to $229.99 for a hand-signed copy for the super fans, and $74.99 for a standard issue.

Titled “Our Journey Together”, it is not so much a memoir, which most former presidents set to work on after leaving the White House, as it is an airing of grievances and campaign material ahead of a possible 2024 bid.

“Every photograph has been handpicked by the President, as has every caption in the book, including those that are handwritten by him,” says book the blurb on its pre-order website, 45books.com.

“Relive the unforgettable moments of President Trump’s time in the White House: building the southern border wall; cutting America’s taxes… and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts!”

In one image shared with The Washington Examiner, Mr Trump stares into the distance as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to him and Mike Pence in the Oval Office.

The caption reads: “Attempting to listen to crazy Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office — such natural disagreement.”

An image sitting with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, when the pair were on better terms, is captioned to contrast his record with that of his successor, Joe Biden: “The night we got Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. We destroyed ISIS under my watch. Now terrorists are back in the Middle East.”

Other images include Mr Trump confirming judges, sitting with the military, interacting with world leaders like Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth II and Boris Johnson.

In one image with former prime minister Theresa May, published by Examiner, Mr Trump provides commentary on Britain’s internal politics.

“Theresa tried hard, but didn’t get the job done,” Mr Trump wrote in an apparent reference to Brexit. “Boris Johnson is much better for the United Kingdom’.

Mr Trump’s offline mash-up of Instagram and Twitter is a departure from his predecessors like Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, who wrote the respective memoirs “A Promised Land”, “Decision Points” and “My Life”.

Even former one-term presidents George W Bush and Jimmy Carter wrote the memoirs, “All the Best” and “Keeping Faith”. Neither of those, however, ran for a second term.

The book will start shipping on 7 December, just in time for Christmas, through Winning Team Publishing, a venture started by Donald Trump Jr.

