A lawyer linked to Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the result of the 2020 election has claimed the FBI stopped him outside a restaurant and seized his phone.

In a court filing, John Eastman said that federal agents approached him on the evening of 22 June.

The details of the alleged incident were contained within a court filing, in which the 62-year-old was trying to recover the property.

More follows …

Source Link Trump's 'coup memo' lawyer John Eastman claims FBI stopped him at restaurant and seized his phone