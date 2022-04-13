Trump White House chief of staff stripped from North Carolina voter rolls, under investigation for voter fraud

A top White House aide who was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election is now himself under investigation for voter fraud and was stripped from the voter rolls in his home state of North Carolina this week.

Mark Meadows, the final White House chief of staff under Donald Trump and a former congressman in the state, now could end up being the most high-profile case of voter fraud stemming from the 2020 election. State officials have already confirmed that he is under investigation, and confirmed to local news outlet WRAL on Wednesday that Mr Meadows’s name was removed from state voter lists on Monday.

“Macon County administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows under [state law] as he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” Pat Gannon, a spokesman for the North Carolina Board of Elections, told WRAL.

More follows…

