Donald Trump’s own White House attorneys called the plan to overturn the 2020 election “completely crazy” and “nutty”, according to interviews with the House Select Committee investigating January 6.

Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said he told conservative lawyer John Eastman, who pushed the idea that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the election, “hold on a second, I want to understand what you’re saying. You’re saying that you believe that the vice president, acting as president of the Senate, can be the sole decision-maker in who becomes the next president of the United States?”

“He said yes,” Mr Herschmann added. “I said, ‘are you out of your effing mind?’ That was pretty blunt. I said, ‘are you completely crazy?’ You’re going to turn around and tell 78 plus million people in this country that you are, this is your theory, this is how you’re going to invalidate their votes? Because you think the election was stolen? They’re not going to tolerate that, you’re going to cause riots in the streets’. He said … ‘there has been violence in the history of our country to protect the democracy, to protect the republic’”.

More follows…

Source Link Trump White House attorneys called plan to overturn election ‘completely crazy’