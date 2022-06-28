Trump was told that supporters at Jan 6 rally had guns and knives, but 'didn't f***ing care', panel hears

President Donald Trump was aware that some of his supporters were armed with guns and knives before he ordered them to march on the Capitol on January 6, a former aide to the president told the House committee investigating the attack on Tuesday (28 June). Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump and principal aide to his chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the committee that she overheard the then-president making the remarks ahead of his speech to protesters that day: “I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons.”

