Trump wants to unseat Alabama governor he blames for not allowing him to host rally

Former president Donald Trump reportedly wants a Republican to challenge Alabama’s incumbent governor Kay Ivey because he thinks she is responsible for not allowing him to hold a rally in the state, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Mr Trump reportedly blamed Ms Ivey after a state commission blocked him from holding a rally at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, which hosts the former World War II-era ship.

The former president reportedly courted Lynda Blanchard, who is currently running for Alabama’s open Senate seat, to see if she would abandon that campaign to challenge Ms Ivey.

Ms Blanchard served as Mr Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia and the former president has already endorsed Rep Mo Brooks in the GOP primary to replace retiring Sen Richard Shelby.

Mr Trump has frequently sought out vengeance against Republicans he feels have been insufficiently supportive towards him.

He endorsed Geoff Diehl, who is running against incumbent Massachusetts Gov Charlie Baker, who did not vote for Mr Trump. He similarly hinted he would prefer prospective Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams than incumbent Republican Gov Brian Kemp of Georgia.

