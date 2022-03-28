‘Trump tried to “subvert this fundamental principal” of democracy’ says judge

A federal judge railed against former president Donald Trump attempt to subvert democracy attorney when he ruled that Mr Trump’s attorney John C Eastman must turn over emails that Mr Eastman attempted to withhold from the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

