Trump tells Piers Morgan that he overreacted walking off ITV set

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he “overreacted” when he walked off the set of ITV’s Good Morning Britain after he said he did not believe Meghan Markle when she opened up about her mental health.

When Morgan asked the former US president during an interview on Uncensored what he would have done in the same situation, Trump said he would also have left but would not have “attacked the weather man.”

