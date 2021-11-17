Trump tells Mike Lindell he supports his ‘very good’ idea of melting voting machines into prison bars

Embattled MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell has had the best endorsement yet for his peculiar plan to melt voting machines and turn them into prison bars: Donald Trump himself.

Mr Lindell told the one-term president during an almost hour-long interview that melting down voting machines would solve the alleged problem of a rigged 2020 election – or rather, prevent elections from happening.

The pillow boss told Mr Trump that “anyone who moves on” from the 2020 election is “saying that you’re OK” with the results, according to The Daily Beast.

The outlet obtained an excerpt of the conversation between the two men which will air on Thanksgiving on Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative channel.

“I have said we’re going to melt down machines and use them into prison bars,” Mr Lindell told his ally, who was thanked for “standing firm” and for refusing to accept his 2020 defeat.

Mr Trump, who had apparently given “strength to millions of people”, allegedly told Mr Lindell that it was “very interesting”.

He added that it was “a very good idea” to melt the voting machines, which were among the list of complaints from the former president’s lawyers a year ago. Those also included claims that Hugo Chavez, the former president of Venezuela, was some at fault for the election outcome.

Mr Chavez died in 2013.

Both Mr Lindell and Mr Trump have so far failed to accept that Joe Biden and the Democrats won last year’s vote, and have shown no proof for their allegations.

Mr Lindell, meanwhile, has become an almost-meme and spokesperson for Mr Trump’s so-called Big Lie. He faces lawsuits from a voting software firm for defamation. He denies the allegations against him.

The Thanksgiving interview also features discussion on former vice preident Mike Pence, who was pressured into overthrowing the 2020 election in Congress but did not do so.

Mr Lindell, as The Daily Beast reported, has suggested before that voting machines should be melted into food trays for prisoners.

The Independent has approached his company for comment.

