Trump statement gloating about Alec Baldwin shooting is fabricated, fact-checkers say

An online statement claiming to be from Donald Trump which mocked Alec Baldwin over the accidental fatal shooting on teh set of the movie Rust has been shown to be a fake.

The post, which showed Trump’s Save America masthead, was shared thousands of times across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“A great President – me – once said ‘I could shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters,’” reads the falsified statement.

The falsified statement

“Now Alec Baldwin, a total loser, has taken his impression of me to a new low by testing out this theory. Alec, you aren’t me! Now you’re going to prison, as you should have because of that awful, terrible job you did on SNL – which I have hosted.”

The statement was not posted on Mr Trump’s official website, or shared by his spokespeople online.

Margo Martin, Mr Trump’s deputy director of communications, told an independent fact checking site Checkyourfact the statement was “not a real press release”.

Fact checkers from Reuters also debunked the statement .

Instagram and Facebook had marked the posts as fake, but days after being posted to Twitter it was still visible without being labelled as false.

The Independent has approached the Trump team for comment.

Baldwin is cooperating with authorities over the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last month. The cinematographer died and the film’s director, Joel Souza, was wounded when the actor fired a handgun he believed to be an unloaded prop.

