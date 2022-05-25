Former President Donald Trump appeared to indicate his agreement with chants of rioters on January 6 as they stormed the Capitol and called for the murder of his own vice president, according to a shocking new report in The New York Times.

The account of the president’s words comes from Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s own chief of staff, who according to the Times told colleagues that “Mr. Trump had said something to the effect of, maybe Mr. Pence should be hung”, for his refusal to interfere with the process of certifying the 2020 election.

That account of Mr Meadows’s words is now in the hands of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, according to the Times. Mr Meadows himself has not testified to the committee, but a number of former White House and Trump campaign officials have.

More follows…

Source Link Trump spoke approvingly about ‘Hang Pence’ chants, report claims