Trump says he won't return to Twitter but calls Elon Musk 'a good man'

Donald Trump has said he will not return to Twitter following the news that Elon Musk has bought the platform the former president was banned from.

The former president made the announcement that he would not rejoin twitter despite the Tesla boss’s $44bn purchase, and instead said he wold use his own platform TRUTH Social.

Mr Trump told Fox News on Monday that he would formally join the platform within seven days, as he had planned.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” he said.

