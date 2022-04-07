Trump says he spoke with Ginni Thomas during his presidency: ‘She’s a fine woman, she loves our country’

Former President Donald Trump has said that he spoke to Ginni Thomas during his presidency. The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has recently found herself in hot water following the publication of texts she sent to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to fight hard to overturn the 2020 election.

The House Select Committee investigating 6 January is also looking into a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in Mr Trump’s call records on the day of the Capitol riot.

Mr Trump told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he was unaware of Ms Thomas’ attempts to help overturn the election. He didn’t comment on whether Mr Meadows should have provided the committee with the text messages.

“First of all, her husband is a great justice. And she’s a fine woman. And she loves our country,” Mr Trump told the paper.

Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows on several occasions to push conspiracy theories to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

More follows…

