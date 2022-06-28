Trump says he ‘hardly’ knows his chief of staff’s top aide after she testified that he knew rioters were armed

Donald Trump claims to “hardly” know an aide to his former chief of staff after her damning testimony to a House select committee investigating his baseless stolen election narrative and whether he knew a mob of supporters would commit violence at the US Capitol.

The former president wrote on his Truth Social account that he “hardly” knows Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows who also served a special assistant to Mr Trump, “other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’)”.

Ms Hutchinson testified on 28 June that then-president Trump was aware his supporters were armed with guns and knives before they marched on the Capitol ordered staff to remove security devices.

“I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me,” he allegedly said. “Take the f***ing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in.

“Take the f***ing mags away,” said Mr Trump, according to Ms Hutchingson, referring to the metal detectors around the Elipse.

Mr Trump claims to have “personally” turned down her request to join staff for his office in Florida after he left the White House.

“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible?” he wrote. “I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!”

This is a developing story

