Trump releases Veterans Day video message but can’t help complaining about his election loss

Donald Trump couldn’t resist complaining about his 2020 presidential election loss in a video tribute released for Veterans Day on Thursday.

In the 35-second clip, Mr Trump makes a vague reference to a “very, very tough” period for the country, before saying it will be back “stronger than ever”.

“Our country has gone through a lot. The last period of time has been very, very tough. Watching what you had to watch.

“Our country will be back and will be back stronger than ever. Happy Veterans Day.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly used speeches on days of national significance to vent at political opponents and spread the “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Trump releases a 35 second video this morning as his ‘tribute to veterans’ on Veterans Day. Naturally, he makes it a criticism of Biden. What better way to honor the nation’s vets that airing your personal political grievances. What a patriot. pic.twitter.com/fr6QtisWdS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 11, 2021

During a surprise visit to an NYPD precinct on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, he criticised Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He also attacked the record of war hero John McCain, famously saying he liked people “who weren’t captured” while running for office in 2015.

He often disparaged the military during his presidency, calling Americans who died in war “losers” and suckers”, according to a September 2020 report in The Atlantic, which Mr Trump denied.

