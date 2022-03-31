Trump rejects idea of running for Speaker of the House

Donald Trump has rejected the suggestion that he could run for speaker of house.

The former president of the United States was presented with the idea of possibly running for the position, but he quickly denied.

He was asked by presenter Amanda Head on Real America’s Voice about the suggestion, which was originally made by congressman Matt Gaetz.

Trump responded: “No I think that, it’s not something that I want to, a lot of people bring it up, it’s brought up all the time.”

