Trump pledges to 'never ride a bicycle' after Biden fall

Donald Trump has been mocking Joe Biden‘s recent fall by pledging to “never ever ride a bicycle”.

The former president was speaking at his American Freedom tour in Memphis, Tennessee, when he raised his hand as if under oath, to make the joke.

Earlier, he posted a fake video on Truth Social of him pretending to hit Biden off his bike by swinging his golf club with such power that the ball hit him on the head.

Biden says he is “fine” after the fall, which happened on a trip to Delaware.

