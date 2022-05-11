Trump ordered to pay $110k in fines as judge lifts contempt order against him over financial documents

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted the contempt order against him put in place following a dispute concerning financial documents from the Trump Organisation.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron lifted the order assuming that a number of requirements would be fulfilled.

He said the former president had to produce a description of the document retention and destruction policy at the Trump Organisation as well as looking over the last five out of the 17 boxes connected to Mr Trump found in a storage facility off the organisation’s premises.

More follows…

