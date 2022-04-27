Trump offers his definition of ‘a woman’ during discussion on transgender athletes

Donald Trump was asked what “a woman” is during his interview with Piers Morgan, as the pair spoke about a ban on transgender athletes taking part in women’s sports.

The former US president initially declined to offer an opinion on Morgan’s question, before answering it anyway.

“I’m not going to respond to the question,” he said.

“But a woman is somebody that swims at a certain time and doesn’t get beaten by 38 seconds by somebody that wasn’t even a good swimmer as a man.”

