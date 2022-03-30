Trump news – live: Unexplained gap in ex-president’s Jan 6 call logs as aide says he knew about burner phones

Trump says Ketanji Brown Jackson was ‘unbelievably disrespectful’ to GOP senators

It has emerged that White House phone records from 6 January 2021 obtained by the committee investigating the Capitol riot feature a 7-hour gap in former President Donald Trump’s communications, a span of time that includes the assault on the building by a horde of his supporters.

Later on Tuesday, former national security adviser John Bolton said that Mr Trump was aware that the slang term “burner phone” is used to describe an untraceable mobile phone used to evade surveillance and used the term on multiple occasions.

The news comes after the select committee voted to refer Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro to the House of Representatives for contempt of Congress. The panel has also won access to a cache of emails withheld from its inquiry by John Eastman, the lawyer who penned an infamous memo outlining a plan for Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election in Donald Trump’s favour.

In a scathing opinion, the judge hearing the case wrote that “Dr Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history” – and that “If Dr Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”

Show latest update 1648609210 GOP says Biden using notes sign of ’cognitive decline’, but Trump did too Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul argued that President Joe Biden’s use of notes during press conferences is a sign of cognitive decline despite former President Donald Trump doing the same during some public appearances. Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 04:00 1648606510 JD Vance: ‘Nothing wrong’ with Marjorie Taylor Greene attending white nationalist conference Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance vehemently defended Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s speaking engagement at a white nationalist conference last month, noting that the congresswoman “is my friend and did nothing wrong”. Ms Greene spoke in-person at the fringe-right America First Political Action Conference earlier this year, but after controversy broke about her attendance at an event, where the organiser claimed “young white men” are being forgotten, she began downplaying her involvement. Johanna Chisholm reports. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 03:15 1648603810 AOC joins those calling for Clarence Thomas to resign Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the small but growing list of Democratic lawmakers calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s resignation on Tuesday as the blowback continues over text messages the justice’s wife sent a top Trump official. John Bowden reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 02:30 1648601110 Trump marks Clarence Thomas’ release from hospital with… Willy Wonka video? The former president, who is still banned from Twitter, released a short statement simply saying: “Glad to see Clarence Thomas is healthy and doing well.” Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 01:45 1648598410 Trump-backed Tennessee candidate may be barred from running Morgan Ortagus, a former Trump staffer who’s running for the US House of Representatives in Tennessee, could soon find herself barred from the ballot thanks to new legislation imposing residency requirements on congressional candidates in the state. The law, which requires eligible candidates to live in the state and district they seek to represent for at least three years before they can be elected, has been passed by both chambers of the Tennessee statehouse in the wake of an interview in which Ms Ortagus displayed a mortifying lack of knowledge about the district she seeks to represent. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 01:00 1648595710 McCarthy-Trump call missing from Jan 6 logs One of the key phonecalls known to have taken place during the 6 January riot was a conversation between Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who apparently screamed at the president to do more to call the rioters off. Lawmakers briefed by Mr McCarthy himself were told that the president scorned his colleague with the words “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” It has now emerged that this call, which has been known about since the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, does not appear in the White House call records handed to the 6 January committee. That in turn raises questions about what device Mr Trump was using to communicate with the outside world during the riot, and where any records of his communications might be found. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 00:15 1648593010 Trump’s last WH call before Jan 6 riot The news of a major gap in Donald Trump’s White House call logs on 6 January has turned attention back to what we already know about the president’s communications before, during and after the Capitol riot – and among them is his last known scheduled phonecall, which appears to have come from outgoing Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler. She had been defeated in her re-election runoff the night before by Raphael Warnock, who is now fighting to keep the seat. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 23:30 1648590310 Trump spokesperson pushes rehashed Hunter Biden story With the mainstream political news cycle focused closely on the missing 7 hours of White House phone records from 6 January 2021, Donald Trump’s team are redirecting attention to an interview the ex-president has given to right-wing outlet Just the News, in which he restates a claim he’s made many times before: that Hunter Biden benefited from dealings with eastern European oligarchs in ways that somehow compromise his father, the current president. Mr Trump has been making this claim since at least 2020, referring repeatedly to payments from the wife of the mayor of Moscow, this after he sought to do business with the city’s administration himself in the 1990s. Fact checks of Mr Trump’s claims have found no clear evidence of a direct link between a $3.5m payment he mentions and the Biden family. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 22:45 1648588210 Trump calls on Putin to release Hunter Biden dirt in midst of war Five years and eight months after he asked Russia to release damaging information on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump still hopes Russia is listening. In an interview with right-wing publication Just the News, Mr Trump said Russian president Vladimir Putin should release information about a Russian widow’s investment into a company Republicans claim is connected to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s younger and sole surviving son. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 22:10 1648586410 Bolton claims Trump knew about ‘burner phones’ despite denial over call logs gap Former president Donald Trump was aware that the slang term “burner phone” is used to describe an untraceable mobile phone used to evade surveillance and used the term on multiple occasions, his former national security adviser has said. On Tuesday, The Washington Post and CBS News reported that White House records turned over to the House January 6th select committee by the National Archives and Records Administration do not include any calls made or recieved by Mr Trump between the hours of 11:17am and 6:54pm on the day a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in hopes of stopping certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 21:40

