Trump news – live: ‘Stop the Steal’ organiser to cooperate with DoJ, as records of gifts to ex-president ‘missing’

Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal woes continue as New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to hold him in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over documents in her ongoing civil probe. Her office wants him to pay $10,000 per day until he turns over the documents.
In a statement, Mr Trump slammed Ms James for an “absolute violation” of his civil rights and called her an “operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution” of him.
Meanwhile, investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings are reviewing “evidence not previously explored”.
In other legal news, a North Carolina man became the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiracy regarding the Capitol riot. He will cooperate with prosecutors against other members of the group.
After the 2020 election, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the results with a top White House official, according to text messages uncovered by the congressional 6 January investigation.
“We have operational control,” Mr Trump told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the election, as final vote tallies were still being certified. “We have multiple paths. We control them all.”
Expert says Clarence Thomas’ wife may be part of ‘Trump cult’
An expert on cults believes Ginni Thomas may be under the influence of one, judging by some of her recently revealed texts.
“Ginni used to be anti-cult and pro-freedom, and the fact she was sending those messages seemed very culty,” Dr Steven Hassan told The Independent. “I think someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas to believe those things.”
New York AG doubles down on subpoenas: ‘No one is above the law’
New York Attorney General Letitia James is piling on the pressure for the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to testify in her probe of Donald Trump’s finances.
“No one is above the law, which is why Cushman & Wakefield cannot defy our lawful subpoena,” she tweeted on Friday. “We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation.”
Ms James recently filed a motion to compel Cushman & Wakefield to comply with her subpoenas, which the firm had been refusing.
DOJ is probably investigating White House documents taken to Mar-a-Lago
The Department of Justice is most likely investigating the boxes of documents – including classified information – that were removed from the White House and taken to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, experts say.
The DOJ recently blocked the National Archives from sharing information with Congress concerning the 15 boxes. This is the clearest sign so far that the issue is under investigation.
New York AG forces real estate firm to testify in Trump probe
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to compel Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate company, to testify in her investigation of Donald Trump’s financial dealings. Until now, the firm had been refusing to comply with her office’s subpoenas.
“There should be no doubt that information about Cushman’s appraisal work for the Trump Organization is relevant to our efforts and that Cushman — like any other party — cannot defy a lawful subpoena because no one is above the law,” Ms James said in a statement on Friday.
Missing: White House gift records for Trump and Pence
The State Department says it is unable to compile a complete and accurate accounting of gifts presented to former President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials by foreign governments during Trump’s final year in office, citing missing data from the White House.
In a report to be published in the Federal Register next week, the department says the Executive Office of the President did not submit information about gifts received by Trump and his family from foreign leaders in 2020. It also says the General Services Administration didn’t submit information about gifts given to former Vice President Mike Pence and White House staffers that year.
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to plan to storm Capitol, will cooperate against others
A North Carolina man on Friday became the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to stop Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty during an appearance in federal court in Washington to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting or impeding federal officers. His plea agreement includes a provision to cooperate in the ongoing Justice Department cases against other Proud Boys members.
Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of about six to seven years, although terms of his sentence will be up to a federal judge.
