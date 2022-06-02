Trump news – live: Republicans unleash on Trump, say he could have stopped Jan 6 attack earlier

Trump brags about the size of his rally on January 6

As the investigation into the attack on the US Capitol steadily yields more information about the events leading up to the 6 January attack, a new memo has been released detailing a new angle on the Trump team’s efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.

The memo, written by attorney Kenneth Chesebro, spells out a contorted multi-day plan to have Mike Pence take control of the electoral certification in the Senate, something the vice president ultimately refused to do despite intense pressure from the then-president.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.

Suggesting that criminal charges may soon be brought against the former president, Mr Raskin labelled Mr Trump “guilty as sin” and called him a “one-man crime wave” in an interview with Salon.

The select committee is set to begin its public hearings this month.

Show latest update 1654198066 ICYMI: Trump ally Ted Cruz ‘disappointed’ by Republicans withdrawing from NRA meet Ted Cruz lashed out over the weekend at his fellow Republicans like Texas Lieutenant Gov Dan Patrick for withdrawing from appearances at an NRA convention in their home state following the mass shooting in Uvalde. “I was disappointed to see so many others make the decision not to be there. In part because the media narrative that comes out of horrific crimes, horrific mass murders within seconds, the media immediately wants to politicize them and use them to advance their longstanding political agenda that they had moments before the murder occurred,” he argued on his podcast. Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg: John Bowden 2 June 2022 20:27 1654191781 Republicans unleash on Trump, say he could have stopped Jan 6 attack earlier Republicans who were in contact with the White House during the deadly January 6 attack on Congress are standing by their statements calling for the president to take charge and call off his supporters, telling CNN that the ex-president was “derelict” in his duty to act in that moment. The stunning condemnations come as many of the party’s most prominent leaders, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, remain loyal to the former president. “I thought there was only one person who could stop it and that was the President,” one lawmaker described by CNN only as a “senior Republican” told the network. “I don’t know that I can think of another situation that was as grave for the nation, or as affecting for the nation, where the President didn’t say something.” John Bowden 2 June 2022 18:43 1654189701 Biden rolls back some Trump Cuba policies The Biden administration has ended the Trump-era ban on US direct travel to Cuba, a move first announced last month that is part of a readjustment of the US’s policies towards Cuba, the socialst Caribbean nation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the action was taken “in support of the Cuban people, and in the foreign policy interests of the United States”. Cuba’s foreign ministry responded by condemning the ongoing US trade embargo, which is responsible for Cuba’s inabilty to import many goods from abroad. Read more in The Independent from Alisha Rahaman Sarkar: John Bowden 2 June 2022 18:08 1654186101 ICYMI: Trump brands deadly January 6 attack a ‘hoax’ Donald Trump unleashed his latest attack against Liz Cheney on Saturday, telling a crowd in Jasper, Wyoming to vote for her primary challenger Harriet Hageman. While doing so, he condemned the congresswoman for her service on the January 6 commission, the House select committee investigating the deadly attack on the United States Congress. “As one of the nation’s leading proponents of the insurrection hoax, Liz Cheney has pushed a grotesquely false, fabricated, hysterical partisan narrative,” Mr Trump protested to his followers. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 2 June 2022 17:08 1654182486 Chris Murphy calls for gun control action in op-ed for Fox News Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote an op-ed in Fox News calling for action on gun violence as he begins bipartisan negotiations with Republican senators. Mr Murphy, who was sworn in weeks after the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, is the most outspoken Democratic senator when it comes to gun safety. Last week, after Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people in Uvalde, Texas, Mr Murphy gave a floor speech imploring the Senate to act. I believe that the Second Amendment protects a citizen’s right to buy and own firearms. But I also believe that like every constitutional right, there are limits. I don’t believe the Constitution protects the right of criminals or people with serious mental illness to own weapons. And while all of us might draw the line in a different place, I think we all agree that the Constitution allows Congress to decide which weapons are so dangerous as to be kept exclusively in the hands of the military. Senator Chris Murphy, writing for Fox News Continue reading the fully story from Eric Garcia below. Johanna Chisholm 2 June 2022 16:08 1654178886 What the US Supreme Court could come for next Such a ruling would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and allow Republican state governments to effectively outlaw abortion across a broad swath of the US, curtailing the rights of tens of millions of women. Yet legal scholars and civil rights pioneers say Alito’s arguments could also allow the Supreme Court to strike down major LGBT+ rights such as the right to gay marriage, the right of gay spouses to government benefits and recognition, and even the right to gay sex. “I’m terrified and people should be terrified,” says Jim Obergefell, whose lawsuit against the state of Ohio led to the Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage was protected by the US Constitution. Keep reading the full report from The Independent’s Io Dodd’s below. Johanna Chisholm 2 June 2022 15:08 1654175972 Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger Georgia‘s top elections official was expected to appear Thursday before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was summoned to the Fulton County courthouse where the special grand jury has been meeting, according to a subpoena obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. Other subpoenas seek documents and testimony from five other people in his office. Trump directed his ire at Raffensperger after the fellow Republican refused to bend to pressure to overturn the votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden’ a narrow presidential election victory in Georgia. Raffensperger defeated a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Continue reading the full story below. Johanna Chisholm 2 June 2022 14:19 1654172466 US lifts Cuba flight ban introduced by Trump administration A series of Trump-era restrictions were lifted by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, including a ban that prevented US airlines and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities, excluding Havana. The US transportation department issued the order after secretary of state Antony Blinken sent a letter asking it to revoke the restrictions. “Scheduled and charter air services between the United States and Cuban airports may resume effective immediately,” Mr Blinken said in a statement. Read more from The Independent’s Alisha Rahaman Sarkar below. Johanna Chisholm 2 June 2022 13:21 1654168866 Donald Trump Jr celebrates Johnny Depp’s trial win Conservatives are celebrating Wednesday’s verdict in the highly publicised defamation lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which Mr Depp won $15m in damages. “Believe all women… except Amber Heard,” wrote Donald Trump Jr, on social media. The former president’s son said he hoped the defamation verdict against the “terrible” actress would “end the effective rabid femminist notion that all men are guilty before being proven innocent that we’ve seen as of late.” Continue reading the full story from The Independent’s Josh Marcus below. Johanna Chisholm 2 June 2022 12:21 1654164486 J6 rioter: ‘Pelosi’s Capitol Police force that day was out for blood’ Edward Jacob Lang, a 25-year-old Capitol rioter from upstate New York charged with assaulting a police officer with a bat, made a call from jail to the right-wing network Real America’s Voice recently to continue to air his gripes about the charges being brought against him and other insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on 6 January in what they viewed as a protest against the 2020 presidential election results. “The politicians that we elected, that inherently derive their power from the will of the people … if a million people are outside Congress, protesting, saying, you know we want a recount of the election,” the 25-year-old said during a call from jail. “The people that day just felt totally disenfranchised by the politicians that we elected,” he said, adding, “as we were peacefully protesting, we were assaulted and ambushed and Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol police force that day was out for blood.” Listen to the full clip below. Johanna Chisholm 2 June 2022 11:08

