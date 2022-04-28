Trump news – live: Report slams $700m Covid loan as McCarthy faces right-wing wrath

‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump ends Piers Morgan interview

A new congressional report has detailed how senior officials in the Trump administration – including chief of staff Mark Meadows and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin – intervened to send $700m in Covid-19 relief funds to a struggling trucking firm despite objections from the Department of Defence.

Meanwhile, the 6 January select committee is reportedly considering how to try and obtain testimony from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after further leaked audio showed him discussing Mr Trump’s responsibility for the 6 January riot – and calling for extremist members of his caucus to be banned from Twitter.

New audio released last night included Mr McCarthy worrying aloud that some House Republicans were inciting violence, particularly singling out Florida’s Matt Gaetz, whom he said was “putting people in jeopardy”.

Mainstream Republican House members have so far declined to turn on their leader publicly, but Mr Gaetz has already come out swinging against Mr McCarthy, complaining that he and his deputy Steve Scalise “held views about President Trump and me that they shared on sniveling calls with Liz Cheney, not us.”

Show latest update 1651114806 Republicans cheer as GOP candidate says Fauci should be executed by firing squad John Bennett, who is also running for Congress, said Dr Fauci should be tried and executed without offering any explanation what for at a campaign stop ahead of his June primary. Dr Fauci has been subjected to repeated death threats and harassment since becoming the public face of the White House’s Covid pandemic fight, and in 2020 revealed he and his family needed a permanent security detail. Bevan Hurley has more. Justin Vallejo 28 April 2022 04:00 1651111206 New York says its wrapping up probe into Trump’s ‘Russian nesting doll’ finances The New York State Attorney General’s Office is close to unravelling the Trump Organization’s “Russian nesting doll” finances, according to reports. Attorneys said they still waiting to search two cell phones belonging to Donald Trump, plus the laptop of a long time executive assistant, after they were pressed on why the three-year investigation was taking so long. “The process is near the end,” Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement counsel at the New York State Attorney General’s Office, told a judge, according to CNN. More here: Justin Vallejo 28 April 2022 03:00 1651107606 ICYMI: Tucker Carlson calls Kevin McCarthy ‘a puppet of the Democratic party’ Fox News host Tucker Carlson denounced Kevin McCarthy for sounding like “an MSNBC contributor” in private tapes in which the Republican Congressman supported the Silicon Valley censorship of his GOP colleagues. In a segment titled “The Left’s Meltdown” over Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, Carlson said establishment Democratic and Republican party figures were united in their support of censorship for political ends. This guy has the story. Justin Vallejo 28 April 2022 02:00 1651104006 JD Vance surges in Fox News poll of Ohio Senate race following Donald Trump endorsement In the survey, published on Wednesday, Mr Vance’s support has leapt from 11 per cent in March to 23 per cent, putting him at the top of the field over previous frontrunners Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons, who were respectively at 20 and 22 per cent in a March Fox News survey. John Bowden has more. Justin Vallejo 28 April 2022 01:00 1651100406 Elon Musk suggests new name for Trump’s Truth Social Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship. The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company. “Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Should be called Trumpet instead!” Graeme Massie has the story. Justin Vallejo 28 April 2022 00:00 1651096806 Morning Joe host says new poll exposes ‘fascist’ viewpoint of large number of Republicans Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough held nothing back on Wednesday when confronted with the results of a new Morning Consult/Politico poll finding that most GOP voters would not find accusations of racist or antisemitic behaviour by a candidate disqualifying. Mr Scarborough, himself a former Republican congressman, lamented that the poll in his view showed that wide swaths of the GOP voter base were showing “fascist” leanings. John Bowden has the scoop. Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 23:00 1651091519 Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live.” Bevan Hurley has the story. Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 21:31 1651089417 McCarthy says leaks ‘lacked context’ in first defence of Trump comments Kevin McCarthy defended himself for the first time after The New York Times leaked recordings of him criticizing Donald Trump following the US Capitol riot. He “gave a full-throated defence” of his comments, including calls for big tech to delete the Twitter and social media accounts of his GOP colleagues. Two sources in the room told The Washington Examiner that McCarthy told House Republicans they “need to talk about every scenario out there” about Trump’s future. He added that the tape was deceptively cut before he received a standing ovation. “There’s no problem. He’s going be the next speaker,” Rep Roger Williams of Texas said told the outlet. Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 20:56 1651086399 Republican candidates spent $1.3m currying favour at Trump’s properties The Independent compiled data from Federal Election Commission filings since the beginning of 2021 to the end of March 2022, the most recent FEC data available. FEC filings show that Republican candidates – both incumbent and challengers – spent $1.28m at Mr Trump’s properties in Florida, New York, California, Washington DC and Las Vegas. One of the biggest sources of revenue was Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where the former president has de-camped. Since 2021, candidates have spent more than $700,000 at the Palm Beach club – some of them after receiving his endorsement, as was the case with Representative Ted Budd, who is running for Senate in North Carolina. Eric Garcia crunches the numbers. Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 20:06 1651084206 Trump feared killer tomatoes: ‘It’s very violent stuff’ Windmills are apparently not the only benign object that former president Donald Trump considers potentially lethal threats to human life. In a transcript of a deposition he gave as part of a lawsuit against protesters allegedly assaulted by his private security guards in front of his eponymous New York City skyscraper, the twice-impeached ex-president was asked about his exhortation to attendees at a February 2016 campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to “knock the crap” out of anyone they might see preparing to throw a tomato”. Andrew Feinberg has the story. Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 19:30

