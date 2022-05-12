Trump news – live: Probe into secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, as Jan 6 team subpoena McCarthy

Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ in speech on economy

The Department of Justice is now investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago instead of at the national archives at the end of his term.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization has announced the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which has been picked up by the CGI Merchant Group of Miami for $375m. The hotel served as a symbol of the then-president’s clout, but also attracted multiple accusations of corruption.

On Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after taking different votes on an aid package to Ukraine, with the former accusing the latter of angling for a spot on the Russia Today network.

As the row over the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade continues, hardline Republican Senators are demanding that anti-abortion protesters should be arrested if they demonstrate outside justices’ homes.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and his colleague Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have called for protesters to be hauled off by the authorities, both citing a law passed during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

ICYMI: Baked Alaska Capitol riot plea hearing falls apart White supremacist internet personality Tim Gionet, who is popularly known as Baked Alaska, has derailed his plea deal with federal prosecutors by declaring himself innocent in a last-minute turn of events in a case linked to the 6 January riots at the US Capitol. Breaking: Prosecutors begin probe into secret official documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago The Department of Justice is now investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents that ended up at his Florida home instead of being returned to the national archives at the end of his term. Biden warns of GOP plan to reverse same-sex marriage rights next That was the message he delivered to donors at a fundraiser on Wednesday hosted by the Democratic National Committee as the White House and Democrats nationally face questions about whether they have a strategy to see abortion rights protected at the federal level in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade. "Mark my words: They're going to go after the right of the — Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriage," he warned. Cyber Ninjas: Arizona GOP election audit contractor spent $8.8m, documents show Cyber Ninjas, the contractor run by an election conspiracy theorist that was tasked with running the partisan audit of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots, ended up spending $2.1m more than it had on hand to determine yet again that Joe Biden won Grand Canyon State's most populous county in the 2020 election. According to records released by a watchdog group, American Oversight, the audit ordered by Republicans who control the Arizona state Senate cost approximately $8.8m — including $5.2m allocated to pay and labour costs — a number far higher than the relatively paltry sum of $150,000 the company had originally quoted in a "statement of work" prepared for the Arizona senate. Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'going after that Russia Today slot' in row over Ukraine aid On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Ron DeSantis's redistricting map thrown out by judge Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, generally considered the party's second most popular leader after Donald Trump, has suffered a setback in his efforts to redistrict his state's congressional districts. A judge has thrown out the map drawn up by his administration on the basis that it "diminishes African Americans' ability to elect candidates of their choice" in Florida's 5th District, which spans Jacksonville to Tallahassee. The ruling calls on the state to adopt a map that restores the boundaries of the district – currently represented by Democratic US Rep Al Lawson – to represent a near majority-Black voting age population. The ruling calls on the state to adopt a map that restores the boundaries of the district – currently represented by Democratic US Rep Al Lawson – to represent a near majority-Black voting age population. Alex Woodward has the story. Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 16:57 1652368212 Biden ramps up warnings on Republican radicalisation The shape of the Democrats’ midterm elections campaign is coming into view, and it seems the party is going with the expected gambit of putting Joe Biden front and centre to make the case against the other side. Senators round on Supreme Court protesters While many Republicans are staying away from the row over protests outside Supreme Court justices' homes, citing the First Amendment's protection of the right to protest, some the more hardline members are jumping in with both feet. Among them is Marsha Blackburn, who told far-right network Newsmax that the protesters should be arrested for breaching section 1507 of the US criminal code, which makes it a crime for anyone to "picket or parade in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by" judges or justices. "They should haul all of these people down to the police headquarters. They should book them for violating a federal statute," she said, accusing the protesters of trying to "change the outcome of a Supreme Court decision" by "force or intimidation". Republicans row over Ukraine aid Marjorie Taylor Greene and other hardcore members of the House Republican caucus have gone on something of a rampage against the US's support for Ukraine, complaining that the money being sent to fight Russia would be better spent at home. But others in the ranks are not amused – and Ms Greene's latest tirade has met with a harsh response from her ideological antithesis, Adam Kinzinger. Poll: Should Trump be allowed back on Twitter? As soon as it became clear Elon Musk was serious about buying Twitter, it immediately raised the possibility that the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" would let Donald Trump back onto the platform. Mr Musk, who is still in the process of buying the social media network, said the decision to block Trump in January 2021 was "morally bad" and "a mistake". Do you think Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter? Vote in the poll below: Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 14:45

