Trump news – live: Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress as Jan 6 counterattack plot revealed

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

As the investigation into the attack on the US Capitol steadily yields more information about the events leading up to the 6 January attack, a memo has been released detailing a new angle on the Trump team’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

Written by attorney Kenneth Chesebro, it spells out a contorted multi-day plan to have Mike Pence take control of the electoral certification in the Senate, something the vice president ultimately refused to do despite intense pressure from the then-president.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.

A recently leaked memo, reportedly sent by the Republican National Committee, reveals the inner workings of Trump loyalists’ strategy to fan the airwaves with counterprogramming ahead of the first televised hearings of the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has now been indicted by a federal grand jury for defying the committee’s subpoenas to appear and produce documents. He was arrested and appeared in court on Friday.

The select committee is set to begin its public hearings this month.

Show latest update 1654349400 Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress, appears in court Federal agents arrested the ex-Trump aide on Friday morning as he was boarding an airplane for Nashville. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 14:30 1654346700 Report: Pence chief of staff warned vice president would be in danger on 6 January Marc Short, who served as Mr Pence’s chief of staff, reportedly met with the vice president’s lead Secret Service agent Tim Giebels to warn that the president would turn his ire toward the vice president for not overturning the 2020 presidential election results, which could endanger Mr Pence. The revelation comes as part of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 13:45 1654344000 John Fetterman releases doctor’s letter saying he can campaign for Senate after stroke Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has released a letter from his doctor stating that the Democratic nominee for Senate can resume campaigning in the highly watched senate race after he suffered a stroke. Mr Fetterman’s campaign released a letter from Dr Ramesh Chandra of Alliance cardiology on Friday saying that he saw Mr Fetterman in a follow-up appointment after his stroke on 13 May. Dr Chandra said he first saw Mr Fetterman at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center East in 2017 when he experienced swelling in his feet. Eric Garcia reports: Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 13:00 1654340400 GOP lawmaker pulls out firearms to oppose gun control during House hearing Republican Florida Representative Greg Steube pulled out several guns as he took part in a debate on gun violence via Zoom. The House Judiciary Committee was discussing a package of gun control measures following a series of mass shootings across the US. Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 12:00 1654336800 Rep Gohmert says justice system won’t let Republicans lie to Congress, FBI It actually puts an exclamation point on the fact that we have a two-tiered justice system. If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to congress, or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you. They’re gonna bury you. Rep Louie Gohmert (R) Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 11:00 1654333200 Elon Musk says Mackenzie Scott hijacking Democrats to get revenge on Jeff Bezos Mr Musk made the statements in a Twitter exchange over Memorial Day. Gustaf Kilander reports: Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 10:00 1654326000 Biden: Jobs report shows that US is in a good position to combat inflation President Joe Biden told Americans that the latest jobs numbers show that the United States is in a good position to fight inflation concerns about rising prices persist. Mr Biden’s words come as the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report on Friday showed that the US economy added 390,000 non-farm payroll jobs in May while the unemployment rate remained static at 3.6 per cent. Eric Garcia reports: Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 08:00 1654318800 What the Supreme Court could come for after Roe v Wade As the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority prepares to strike down abortion rights, experts say its legal logic could also endanger gay marriage, transgender healthcare and even the right to gay sex, writes Io Dodds. Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 06:00 1654313422 Man arrested at US Capitol with fake badge for ‘Department of the INTERPOL’ A man has been arrested at the US Capitol in Washington, DC with a fake badge, body armour, a BB gun, high capacity magazines and other ammunition, Capitol Police said. The Michigan man was detained on Friday morning outside the legislature. Just before 5am, a patrol officer started speaking to the man “who had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle, on the West side of the Capitol”, United States Capitol Police (USCP) said in a statement. Gustaf Kilander reports: Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 04:30 1654308022 Report: Pence chief of staff warned vice president would be in danger on Jan 6 Marc Short, who served as Mr Pence’s chief of staff, reportedly met with the vice president’s lead Secret Service agent Tim Giebels to warn that the president would turn his ire toward the vice president for not overturning the 2020 presidential election results, which could endanger Mr Pence. The revelation comes as part of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Oliver O’Connell 4 June 2022 03:00

