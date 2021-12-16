Trump news – live: Parscale subpoenaed while Melania sells NFTs and Stone pleads the Fifth

Liz Cheney opens the door for a criminal referral against Trump for his inaction on Jan 6

Jim Jordan has been branded a “traitor” by Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego after he admitted to having pushed Mike Pence to interfere in the vote count just hours before the 6 January Capitol riot.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to hold ex-president Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress and refer him to the US Department of Justice for prosecution after his refusal to testify to the select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

On Monday, members of the committee a revealed texts between Mr Meadows and Donald Trump Jr and Fox News personalities, among others, revealing that they urged him to get Mr Trump to stop the riots in real-time. US Rep Liz Cheney revealed new texts on Tuesday, and US Senator Lindsey Graham said that he spoke with Ivanka Trump to deliver a message to her father urging him to “tell his people to leave.”

Mr Meadows has accused congressional Democrats of trying to “weaponise” the information he previously provided the committee as he faces explosive accusations of treasonous behaviour.

Show latest update 1639677917 Brad Parscale is latest Trump ally to be subpoenaed Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told The Daily Beast on Thursday that he had received a subpoena from the January 6 committee for his phone records. The subpoena targeting Mr Parscale is particularly interesting given that the former aide had been ousted from the campaign before the November election, and was largely out of Mr Trump’s orbit by January. His inclusion suggests that the committee is looking for evidence of planning for January 6 long before the date itself, and potentially the campaign’s efforts to sow doubt about US election systems before Election Day. “I had nothing to do with Jan. 6,” he told the news outlet, adding: “I have zero to hide.” John Bowden 16 December 2021 18:05 1639676453 Judge sets oral argument date for two congressmen’s Jan 6 lawsuits A judge on Thursday announced that oral arguments in the civil lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, which accuses him of inciting the January 6 attack and seeks to hold him liable for damages, would be held in January. Two lawsuits, which may be consolidated into one hearing, were filed by Reps Bennie Thompson and Eric Swalwell, each seek to use old statutes aimed at defunding the Ku Klux Klan to argue that Mr Trump and his allies including Rudy Giuliani should be held liable for the actions of their supporters on January 6. Mr Swalwell’s suit accuses Mr Trump’s supporters, and the president by extension, of being liable for inflicting emotional distress on members of Congress and others trapped in the Capitol during the riot. Mr Thompson’s lawsuit, filed in partnership with the NAACP, was taken over by the civil rights group earlier this year after Mr Thompson withdrew his claim due to a forseen conflict of interest as he joined the House select committee investigating the attack. The two suits are set for oral arguments on 10 January. The cases will be heard by Judge Amit Mehta of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. John Bowden 16 December 2021 17:40 1639672898 Melania Trump announces NFT sale As the fallout continues from text messages released by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the January 6 committee, the former first lady is breaking her silence — to announce the sale of a non fungible token (NFT). The former first lady is selling an NFT of a watercolor painting of her eyes by French painter Marc-Antoine Coulon, digitised and featuring a recording of Ms Trump’s voice, according to her website. The art pieces are not unique, but are only available until 31 December at midnight. “Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream,” she tweeted. John Bowden 16 December 2021 16:41 1639670717 Georgia official recalls Trump retweet of demand for jailing of state leaders as he testifies to Jan 6 committee Gabriel Sterling, the chief operations officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, recalled on Twitter how former President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet calling for the state’s governor and secretary of state to be jailed amid his efforts to overturn his defeat in the state. “He was wrong then and he’s wrong now. The rule of law and the truths will continue to win out. Our institutions will hold and they need to be reinforced,” commented Mr Sterling. He was wrong then and he’s wrong now. The rule of law and the truths will continue to win out. Our institutions will hold and they need to be reinforced. https://t.co/0t4Ub9usir — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 15, 2021 His remark came the same day that he sat down with lawmakers on the January 6 committee to testify about the state’s elections infrastructure as well as misinformation spread by the Trump campaign and the president’s attorneys about voting processes in Georgia. John Bowden 16 December 2021 16:05 1639669130 Two Georgia officials interviewed by Jan 6 committee Two officials in Georgia roped in to President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure state leaders to work with him and help him overturn his election defeat have testified to the January 6 committee. An official briefed on the depositions told a Georgia public broadcasting station that the chief operating officer and formerF chief investigator for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office sat down with the committee for hours of interviews. Frances Watson, the former chief investigator, testified about a conversation she had with Mr Trump in which he asked her personally to find votes that he believed were fraudulent. Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state who received a similar call from Mr Trump, testified two weeks ago. “You’re going to find things that are going to be unbelievable. The dishonesty that we’ve heard from them,” Mr Trump said, urging her to check signature matches for ballots. Gabriel Sterling, who headed up elections infrastructure for the state in 2020, also testified to the committee about misinformation spread about the state’s elections system by pro-Trump figures including Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump’s former attorney, according to the official. John Bowden 16 December 2021 15:38 1639664878 Lara Trump claims Trump, others ‘tried to warn’ Pelosi about violence on Jan 6 Lara Trump, wife of former President Donald Trump’s second son Eric, joined Fox News on Wednesday to complain that the House and Senate did not have the “adequate security” on January 6 and to argue that Mr Trump did not direct his supporters to violence. Speaking on Wednesday after her family endured a whirlwind of criticism for their public espousal of conspiracies regarding January 6 while text messages revealed that in private, the president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr was pleading with his father to “lead” his supporters out of the Capitol as the attack occurred. “But he tried to warn them. So many people tried to warn Nancy Pelosi, so why didn’t they have the adequate security there,” said Lara Trump. Democrats, she went on to claim, know that Mr Trump is not responsible for organising the events of January 6. Her comments come despite the fact that the president urged a mob of his supporters to “fight” for their belief that he was the rightfully-elected president on the day of the attack as he directed them down Pennsylvania Ave from the White House to the Capitol. They also ignore the unvarnished truth that Mr Trump waited hours to direct his supporters on-camera to leave the building, even as his own family, Fox News hosts, and members of Congress begged his chief of staff for him to take action sooner. John Bowden 16 December 2021 14:27 1639661454 ‘Jim Jordan is a traitor’ says democrat Jim Jordan has been branded a “traitor” by Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. The news comes after Mr Jordan admitted to having pushed Mike Pence to interfere in the vote countl just hours before the 6 January Capitol riot. Speaking to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Mr Gallego said: “I feel like Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca right now — absolutely not surprised.” “Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he added. “He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United States for quite a while, and now we actually have it in text.” Eleanor Sly 16 December 2021 13:30 1639659654 Mark Meadows apparently much more central to 6 January siege than previously thought Mark Meadows was “a willing hub for conspiracy theories and false claims about the election” and “inextricably bound to the 6 January attack, serving less as chief of staff than chief enabler to a president who was desperate to hold onto power,” said The Washington Post. In a piece published on Wednesday, they cited interviews with former Trump allies and a 51-page report from the House 6 January committee. Mr Meadows “didn’t just hold Trump’s coat while he led an insurrection or play feckless consigliere on a call with the Georgia secretary of state — he was deeply involved in efforts to overturn democracy,” Chris Whipple, the author a book on White House chiefs of staff, told the Post. “The chief of staff is, above all else, supposed to tell the president hard truths, and Meadows has just raised sycophancy to an art form,” he added. Indeed, The New York Times agrees, citing the “central role” Meadows played in “Trump’s efforts to overturn a democratic election is coming into focus as the congressional investigation into 6 January gains traction.” Eleanor Sly 16 December 2021 13:00 1639656954 Nancy Pelosi tweets photo of her signing certificate to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress Eleanor Sly 16 December 2021 12:15 1639654506 Biden says Mark Meadows ‘worthy of being held in contempt’ President Joe Biden said ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was “worthy” of the House of Representatives’ Tuesday evening vote holding him in contempt of congress and recommending that he be prosecuted for defying a subpoena from the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. Speaking on the White House’s south lawn before departing to view tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday, Mr Biden first responded to a question about Mr Meadows by noting that he had not spoken to anyone about the matter. He added: “It seems to me he is worthy of being held in contempt”. Andrew Feinberg reports: Eleanor Sly 16 December 2021 11:35

