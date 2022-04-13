Trump news – live: Ohio man in Capitol riots trial blames former president’s ‘sinister’ plot

Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump

The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on Donald Trump and his false claims about a stolen election, in a rare mention of the former president’s role during the ongoing hearings.

Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, did not deny that he joined the mob on 6 January 2021. But his lawyer vowed on Tuesday to show that Mr Trump abused his power to “authorise” the attack.

Describing Mr Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defence attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a “sinister” plot to encourage Mr Thompson and other supporters to “do his dirty work.”

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has launched a personal attack against former National Security Council director Fiona Hill after the publication of a New York Times interview in which the Russia expert accused him of “pulling a Putin” after the 2020 election.

In a rageful statement, Mr Trump ranted that if Ms Hill didn’t have her British accent “she would be nothing”.

Show latest update 1649838825 How Donald Trump gave investigators a break by moving to Florida Donald Trump has long sought to paint the various legal investigations into his affairs as politically motivated witch hunts, and has launched several futile legal actions to get them shut down. Among the probes is one by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which has been investigating allegations the Trump Organization inflated property values, lied on official documents, dodged taxes, misled banks, and sued mafia-style tactics dating back to the early 2000s, has lately run into problems, with two prosecutors resigning from it in frustration – but it seems that Mr Trump himself may have handed the investigators some rope. Officials in New York usually have five years from the date of alleged crimes to file charges for most felonies, but Mr Trump’s move to Florida, made permanent in 2020, could give officials an extra five years. Josh Marcus has the story: Andrew Naughtie 13 April 2022 09:33 1649836843 Marjorie Taylor Greene blames gun control for Brooklyn shooting Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed gun control for preventing Brooklyn subway victims from defending themselves against an active shooter.

The Republican congresswoman used the shooting to argue against gun laws after the attack left at least 29 people injured.

“With New York’s strict gun control laws, how many innocent people were carrying a gun when the bad guy with a gun broke the existing laws and started shooting people?” she said in a tweet. Justin Vallejo has more: Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 09:00 1649834415 Tennessee senator mocked for wanting a wall on ‘our’ border GOP Sen Marsha Blackburn amused more than a few of her Twitter followers on Tuesday when she insisted that residents of her state wanted a wall on “our” border, apparently referring to the US border with Mexico. The Republican lawmaker’s state is nowhere near the US’s southern border with Mexico; as such, her insistence that residents of the state supported the construction of a border wall resulted in users mockingly questioning what Ms Blackburn’s beef was with the state of Alabama, one of its southern neighbours. Read more: Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 08:20 1649832448 Georgia’s Republican governor signs bill easing gun controls Georgia governor Brian Kemp wants to ease gun controls amid the midterm primaries there, proposing to do away with the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Mr Kemp, who rose to national notice in 2018 in part through a television ad that showed him brandishing a shotgun at an actor playing a suitor of one of his daughters, signed Senate Bill 319 on Tuesday. It immediately allows permitless carry in Georgia, making it the 25th state with such a law, and the 10th added in the past two years. Read more: Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 07:47 1649829621 DOJ denies panel details in Trump records probe The Justice Department declined a request this week from the House oversight committee to disclose the contents of records that former president Donald Trump took to his Florida residence after leaving the White House, the Associated Press has reported quoting a person familiar with the matter. The move could serve as a setback for Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform as it was ramping up its investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of sensitive and even classified information during his time as president and after he left the White House. It remains unclear what implications the decision could have for the panel’s probe, which was announced in March. The Justice Department’s decision is part of an effort to protect confidential information that may compromise an ongoing investigation, according to the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter by name and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 07:00 1649827821 Ohio man blames Trump for storming the Capitol Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the US Capitol, but that has changed: The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election. Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, doesn’t deny that he joined the mob on 6 January 2021. But his lawyer vowed on Tuesday to show that Mr Trump abused his power to “authorise” the attack. Describing Mr Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defence attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a “sinister” plot to encourage Mr Thompson and other supporters to “do his dirty work.” Read more: Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 06:30 1649826021 Trial date set in defamation suit against Fox News over US election claims A trial date has been scheduled in Dominion Voting Systems Inc’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of trying to boost its ratings by falsely claiming the voting machine company rigged the 2020 US presidential election against former president Donald Trump. The trial will begin on 17 April 2023 and could go on for five weeks, which could be the first of several involving what Dominion describes as baseless claims made by a variety of news outlets and individuals about the company’s technology. Dominion filed its lawsuit against Fox News in March 2021. People associated with Mr Trump’s campaign, including lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, floated conspiracy theories that Dominion rigged vote totals in the weeks after the 3 November 2020 election in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated the incumbent president Mr Trump. Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 06:00 1649824200 Mike Pence should be no-platformed ahead of university event, says student paper Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 05:30 1649821507 Vindman: Jan 6 was signal to Putin to attack Ukraine “Starting just months after January 6, Putin began building up forces on the border. He saw the discord here,” Lt Col Vindman told The New York Times Magazine. “He saw the huge opportunity presented by Donald Trump and his Republican lackeys.” Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC. Stuti Mishra 13 April 2022 04:45 1649818807 ICYMI: The moment Washington gave up on the pandemic Eric Garcia writes: As politicians across the spectrum test positive for Covid-19, neither party can agree to pass a bill to fund tests and vaccines that until recently was straightforward. Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 04:00

