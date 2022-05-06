Trump news – live: Oath Keepers leader tried to call ex-president on Jan 6, court hears

Trump says he took cognitive test because people kept calling him stupid

A member of the Oath Keepers militia group has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in relation to the 6 January riot – and with the plea deal sealed, it has emerged that he was present when the militia’s leader tried to contact Donald Trump after the Capitol riot had ended.

According to court documents filed in the case of William Todd Wilson, who is now co-operating with the government, leader Stewart Rhodes called “an individual” on speaker phone after leaving the Capitol grounds and implored this person “to tell President Trump to call upon groups like the Oath Keepers to forcibly oppose the transfer of power”. However, the unidentified person on the other end of the line apparently refused to put Mr Trump on the phone.

The news comes after Mr Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr, voluntarily testified to the select committee investigating the insurrection. In a session conducted without a subpoena, the president’s oldest child reportedly answered questions without pleading the Fifth Amendment.

The committee is still considering whether and how to request testimony from the former president himself as it tries to piece together his movements and communications on the day of the riot.

Show latest update 1651809600 Trump Jr accused FBI of ‘Gestapo tactics’ for the arrest of man who urged on Capitol rioters The ex-president’s oldest son compared the arrest of a far-right figure who pleaded guilty to helping people break into the US Capitol to “Gestapo tactics.” Brandon Straka stood outside an entrance to the Capitol on 6 January 2021 and urged a crowd of intruders inside, shouting “go, go, go,” and later encouraged rioters to grab a Capitol Police officer’s shield. Alex Woodward 6 May 2022 05:00 1651806023 Dr Oz to campaign with Trump and JD Vance in Pennsylvania TV personality and Republican senate candidate Mehmet Oz will be joined by Trump and recently nominated Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance at a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday. Alex Woodward 6 May 2022 04:00 1651802423 ‘He said I got him in trouble’: Biden meets Amazon union leader at White House After speaking at a Senate Budget Committee on union-busting efforts and federal contracts for companies like Amazon that allegedly flour federal labor law, Amaon Labor Union president Christian Smalls joined a White House meeting with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as well as Starbucks union workers and other organizers. Mr Smalls – in a red, yellow and black jacket with “eat the rich” printed on the front – also met Joe Biden. Alex Woodward 6 May 2022 03:00 1651798823 Here’s what you’ll find on Trump’s Truth Social Truth Social – Trump’s platform to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” as he described it – is the most high profile among several newer platforms to launch as a direct challenge to mainstream social media platforms, viewed among right-wing figures and users as too constrictive or conspiring to remove their views after they were kicked off for flouting rules about Covid-19 misinformation, violence and harassment. Despite billing itself as a platform for “free expression” against the alleged tyranny of companies like Twitter, Truth appears singularly devoted to the Trump universer and right-wing media ecosystem. Alex Woodward 6 May 2022 02:00 1651795223 Madison Cawthorn says someone is out to get him amid a ‘drip-drip’ of embarrassing leaks – is he right? The 26-year-old far-right congressman – the youngest member of the House – has faced a slow-drip leak of embarrassing videos and photos over the last month, after telling a right-wing broadcaster that about alleged “orgies” among his Washington colleagues. He claims the leaks are aimed to discredit him, punishment for speaking out about members of Congress. His standing in an upcoming primary election – in which polls show him falling behind – has one life raft: Donald Trump. The Independent’s John Bowden has more: Alex Woodward 6 May 2022 01:00 1651791623 Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will be stepping into the role of White House press secretary this month. She will be the first openly LGBT+ and first Black person to serve as a president’s top spokesperson, after serving Ms Psaki’s top deputy since Joe Biden took office last year. She joined the Biden campaign in 2020 after serving as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and as an NBC News political analyst. Alex Woodward 6 May 2022 00:00 1651788052 Much-maligned DC fencing returns around Supreme Court for Roe protests The much-hated Capitol Hill fencing, used last year to secure the area around the Capitol for months after Jan 6, is back and reinstalled around the Supreme Court amid tensions over the Court’s assumed plans to overturn Roe V Wade in the coming weeks or months. Videos of the perimiter showed that an entire city block, including one of the Capitol Hill neighborhood’s nicest green spaces, was cordoned off by the black metal barricades as of Thursday. Read more from The Independent’s Bevan Hurley: John Bowden 5 May 2022 23:00 1651786252 More than a dozen members of the so-called “Trucker Convoy” are suing the District of Columbia after the city allegedly refused them entry when it shut down some exit ramps leading into the District from the beltway on the day of their protest. According to the suit, on at least four occaisions those participating in the convoy (which included both trucks and smaller vehicles) were stopped from entering the city itself. Read more from The Independent’s Greg Graziosi: John Bowden 5 May 2022 22:30 1651784452 Madison Cawthorn says someone is out to get him amid a ‘drip-drip’ of embarrassing leaks – is he right? North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress, and also one of the most controversial. The embattled 26-year-old Trump loyalist faces a contested primary election in two weeks amid a steady “drip-drip” campaign of leaked photos and videos of Mr Cawthorn in embarrassing situations. But the congressman also faces real controversies: He was recently cited for bringing a gun into an airport, as well as for driving under the influence on a revoked license. Read more in The Independent from John Bowden: John Bowden 5 May 2022 22:00 1651782652 Amazon union leader clashes with Lindsay Graham at hearing Amazon Labor Union president Christian Smalls was before the Senate Budget Committee for a hearing on the use of federal dollars in relationships with companies found to be in violation of federal labor law, like Amazon. The ranking Republican member, Lindsay Graham, challenged Mr Smalls on his unionisation efforts and regarding whether his complaints about the company could be handled by America’s legal system. “Senator Graham, you forgot that the people are the ones who make these companies operate,” Mr Smalls lectured the South Carolina senator. “If we’re not protected, the process for holding these companies accountable is not working for us – that’s the reason why we’re here today.” Read more from The Independent’s Alex Woodward: Alex Woodward 5 May 2022 21:30

